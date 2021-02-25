Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 18,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 10,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHAA)
There is no company description available for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term.
