Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 18,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 10,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHAA)

There is no company description available for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.