Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 46,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 318,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 125,417 shares during the last quarter.

