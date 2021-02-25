Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) Shares Down 2.6%

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.11. Approximately 4,550 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.