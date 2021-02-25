NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $406,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.70.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $40.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.13. The stock had a trading volume of 731,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

