NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.81.

NVIDIA stock traded down $26.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $553.17. 363,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.