NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

NVDA stock traded down $49.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $530.93. 878,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $328.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.64. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

