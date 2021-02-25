Needham & Company LLC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $800.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.81.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $18.58 on Thursday, hitting $561.38. The company had a trading volume of 230,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.64. The company has a market capitalization of $347.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 146.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

