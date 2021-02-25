NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $665.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.86.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $579.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.64. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.