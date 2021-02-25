NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.70.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $44.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $535.36. 545,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The firm has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

