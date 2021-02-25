NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Cascend Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cascend Securities from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $47.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $532.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,337,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

