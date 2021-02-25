NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $640.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.70.
NVDA traded down $44.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $535.36. The stock had a trading volume of 545,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The company has a market capitalization of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.64.
In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
