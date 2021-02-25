NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $640.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.70.

NVDA traded down $44.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $535.36. The stock had a trading volume of 545,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The company has a market capitalization of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

