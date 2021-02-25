NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

NVDA stock traded down $42.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.49. 780,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.82 and its 200-day moving average is $529.64. The company has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

