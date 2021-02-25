NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of NVR worth $106,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,699.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,416.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,195.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

