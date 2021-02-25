NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $381.36 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $62.25 or 0.00122420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $381.36 million and $32,279.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00500513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00083048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00482760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071834 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,678,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,942 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

