O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OI stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

