O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 1,099,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 989,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

