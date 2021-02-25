Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 million, a P/E ratio of 255.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

