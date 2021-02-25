Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $137.11 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $137.11 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 146.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.26 or 0.00609769 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012325 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

