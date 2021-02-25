Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 11.8%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) shares traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35. 869,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 370,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.52% of Oblong as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

