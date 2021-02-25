Observer Reaches Market Cap of $16.32 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $72.92 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00743182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

