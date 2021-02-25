Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 21,084,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 20,747,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

