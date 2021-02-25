Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

NYSE OII traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

