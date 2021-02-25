Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 2905348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

