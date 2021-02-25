Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 10.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.00. 15,064,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 78,421,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

