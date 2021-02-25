Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

