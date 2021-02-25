ODEM (ODE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $432.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $432.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

