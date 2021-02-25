Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.66 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67). 172,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 119,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.18 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,949.18 ($6,466.14). Also, insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.20 ($6,426.97).

