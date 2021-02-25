Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $7.33. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 30,178 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

