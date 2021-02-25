Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $5.36 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $496,878.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011300 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,351.09 or 0.99754181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00117974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.