OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00010082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

