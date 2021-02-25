OIN Finance (OIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

