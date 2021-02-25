OKB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $580.41 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. OKB has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $580.41 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be bought for $17.60 or 0.00035309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.14 or 0.00742744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.