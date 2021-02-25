OKCash (OK) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $8,260.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,730.80 or 0.99983133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00124720 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003364 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,398,144 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

