Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.26 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.89). 888,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,039,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.52 ($0.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

