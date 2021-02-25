Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.32. 1,720,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,402,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

