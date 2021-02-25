Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Gap Up to $19.16

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $21.67. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 426 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

