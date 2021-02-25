Olyseum (OLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.54 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 117.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.38 or 0.00503475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00066974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00082687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00489723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071199 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,001 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.