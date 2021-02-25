Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Up 1.9%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 54,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 72,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of C$33.14 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

