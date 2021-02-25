Omni 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00010721 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00389186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,165 coins and its circulating supply is 562,849 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

