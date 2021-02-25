ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 7.2%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price fell 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.74. 6,084,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,655,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

