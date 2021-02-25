Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Hits New 1-Year High at $222.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 86117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £141.01 million and a PE ratio of -23.45.

In other Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) news, insider Adam Hill acquired 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,971.72 ($13,028.12). Also, insider Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,000.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

