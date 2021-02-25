Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 1,893,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,075,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.