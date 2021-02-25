Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Down 7%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.77. 988,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,610,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

