Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $13.00. 688,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 646,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONDS. Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ondas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ondas alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Ondas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.