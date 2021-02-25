ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.
Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,318. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.
