ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,318. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

