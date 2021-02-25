ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.22.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. 407,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,843. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

