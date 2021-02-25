ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 406,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

