OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $241,372.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $241,372.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.