OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.19. 1,409,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,366,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.48%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

