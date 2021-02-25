OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,058. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

